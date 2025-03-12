Ethiopia: Former Combatants, Families of Deceased Fighters Protest Unfulfilled Land Allocation Promises in Adigrat, Tigray

Addis Abeba — Hundreds of former combatants and families of deceased fighters in Adigrat, the largest city in Tigray's Eastern Zone, held a protest on March 5, 2025, demanding land allocations for housing and work, which they say were promised but remain unfulfilled.

The demonstrators, many of whom served in the Tigray forces during the two-year war, accused the city administration of failing to deliver on commitments made before their return to civilian life.

Yonas Gebrehiwot, an ex-combatant who participated in the rally, said the protest brought together former combatants, families of deceased fighters, and other concerned residents. "We are protesting to claim what was promised to us before our return," he told Addis Standard, adding, "Despite repeated assurances, we have seen no progress in securing the land that was allocated to us."

The protest followed what he described as a "negative response" from city authorities. Yonas stated, "Officials told us that there is no available land for residential or work purposes," and emphasized, "This violates our rights, and that is why we, along with hundreds of residents from Adigrat city and surrounding villages, have joined the rally."

According to Dimtsi Woyane, which reported on the demonstration, the city administration cited land shortages as the reason for not fulfilling the promises, which led to the protest.

G/Silasse Yihdego, another ex-combatant, expressed frustration over what he described as unfulfilled promises. "We were told we would receive land for housing and work," he said. "But nothing has materialized." He added, "Now, we are calling for immediate action and urging city leaders to fulfill our rights."

The protesters also raised concerns over specific cases where land initially allocated to former combatants was later reassigned. "Although the place was approved for us and we had completed the necessary preparations, the city administration suddenly ordered us to stop construction," Yonas explained. "We were then informed that the land had already been reassigned to the Justice Office."

"We are struggling to cover basic needs, even to pay rent," G/Silasse Yihdego said. "The city leadership is failing to implement the regional directives sent to all cities." He also stressed that many former combatants are unable to support themselves or their families due to the lack of employment opportunities.

The protesters called for several measures, including the immediate allocation of land for housing and work, the continuation of the DDR program, free medical services for former combatants, and an end to land lease auctions before their demands are met. They also demanded the removal or accountability of city officials they say have failed them.

Solomon Tiku, Administrator of Tigray's Eastern Zone, confirmed the concerns raised by the former combatants and families of deceased fighters. "While other cities in the region have distributed land for housing and work," he told Addis Standard, "Adigrat city has delayed in implementing it." He added, "This reflects the failure of the city administration to fulfill its responsibilities."

According to Solomon, discussions have been held with city officials regarding the delay and ways to resolve the issue. "A consensus has been reached that the delay is unjustified," he said, adding, "The city administration has agreed to implement the plan as soon as possible."

"So far, the city administration has not assessed unoccupied lands that could be used for this purpose," he said. "Instead, it has simply told the former combatants and families of deceased fighters that there is no land available." He added, "This must be corrected. We cannot deny these people their rights."

He further noted that Adigrat has approximately 3,500 eligible beneficiaries and stressed that land auctions would not proceed unless the concerns of former combatants and deceased fighters' families were addressed.

A staff member from the city administration, speaking anonymously, pointed to internal political tensions as a factor in the delays. "Adigrat is currently operating with two mayors--one appointed by the Interim Administration and the other by the TPLF," he told Addis Standard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Arms and Armies Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This dual leadership has led to administrative paralysis, making it difficult to address the former combatants' grievances." He described how the competing leadership structures have caused inefficiencies, stating, "As each one opposes the other's objectives, it becomes harder for the city to recover from the war and reintegrate former combatants."

Addis Standard previously reported a protest on December 10, 2024, by disabled ex-combatants opposing their early discharge from medical care under the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program in Tigray.

The veterans protested what they described as pressure to leave medical centers before completing treatment, arguing that it would make their reintegration into civilian life more difficult. They also raised concerns about being misclassified as support staff rather than combatants during the reintegration process.