Ethiopia: Echoes of the Past, Hopes for the Future - After Decades of Atrocities, Can Justice Prevail in Ethiopia's Somali Region?

opinion

Addis Abeba — Think of a region recovering from decades of despair, where the dawn of justice begins to outshine the shadows of abuse. The Somali Regional State of Ethiopia stands at such a transformative crossroads. Since late August 2018, the region has witnessed remarkable improvements in human rights, embarking on a hopeful new era. This positive shift starkly contrasts with the atrocities of preceding decades, marking a significant turning point driven by a commitment to human rights and reform. Notwithstanding, sustaining these advancements hinges critically on having robust and resilient institutions.

Prior to August 2018, the Somali region endured a turbulent past marked by decades of crimes against humanity, collective punishments, and severe human rights violations aimed at suppressing decades-long Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) armed opposition along with any other form of non-armed political dissent.

Consequently, the region was marred by harrowing atrocities like the massacre in Dhegahmadow, where 116 civilians were massacred, including 38 young men forced to dig their own graves, some still clinging to life. The deaths of ten detainees by strangulation in Qoriley, alongside the indiscriminate killing of 21 civilians in Jaamac Dubad and similar mayhem in Bukudhaba, Faafan Valley, Galalshe, Gudhis, and Aleen, reflect the widespread atrocities that claimed innocent lives, including women and elders.

In 2018, Human Rights Watch documented appalling conditions at Jigjiga Central Prison (aka Jail Ogaden), revealing a tormenting environment where inmates endured beatings, rape, electrocution, and waterboarding. These atrocities, often facilitated by judicial complicity, fostered a pervasive culture of impunity. These examples represent a fraction of the widespread human rights abuses that have plagued the region for decades. Both political dissidents and ordinary citizens suffered under an administration that systematically used repression to maintain control, instilling fear and crushing hopes for justice.

Besides, the previous administration's deliberate weakening of already fragile institutions in the region has compounded the challenges of reform, leaving a lasting imprint on the region's human rights agenda and broader developmental efforts, with repercussions that will haunt the region for years to come.

Human Rights Gains Since 2018

Since late August 2018, the Somali region has embraced a path of optimism, witnessing tangible human rights advancements. Central to this transformation are proactive measures by the current administration to repeal repressive laws, release political prisoners, reform law enforcement practices, and foster inclusive political participation. Ending torture, arbitrary arrests, and extrajudicial killings, along with improving detention conditions, reflects a commitment to upholding international human rights standards.

The integration of former ONLF fighters into the political processes has also reshaped the region's security dynamics, contributing to reduced violence and abuses. Initiatives such as the closure of Jigjiga Central Prison, once a symbol of brutality, now transformed into a memorial for victims, alongside establishing a Commission for Investigation of Violence and Reparation of Victims, underscore the administration's commitment to acknowledging past wrongs and pursuing a better future.

Challenges Ahead

Despite commendable progress, the path to sustained and robust human rights protection remains challenging. The region's institutions are fragile, susceptible to regression without continuous vigilance and robust institutional strengthening. Key to maintaining these gains is building resilient institutions, fostering community involvement, engaging civil society, providing ongoing training for law enforcement and judiciary, and investing adequate funding for human rights initiatives.

It is imperative that stakeholders, including the community, federal government, and international partners, strengthen their support for institutional reforms to ensure the commendable progress made so far endures through political shifts and is sustained beyond the current administration.

Only through resilient institutions can the Somali region consign past abuses to history and uphold the promise of justice and dignity for all. AS

Based in Nairobi, Keinan Hared is a policy specialist with extensive experience working with development and aid organizations. He has led and contributed to projects aimed at enhancing development initiatives in the Somali region.