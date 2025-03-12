Nigeria: Actor Fabian Lojede Launches Film Financing Platform

Mr Lojede says the platform will bridge the global gap between filmmakers and financiers.

Film financing has long been a problematic aspect of production, with many filmmakers facing funding gaps when the total budget exceeds the amount they have secured

While Nollywood is growing rapidly, filmmakers struggle to connect with investors who can back their projects. The challenge is even more pronounced with streaming platforms slowing down their project financing.

To address the growing challenges of film financing and tax incentives, award-winning filmmaker and Nigerian creative entrepreneur Fabian Lojede has launched Prodculator, a new digital platform.

Developed by DEO Media, the South Africa--and UK-based filmmaker says Prodculator is set to transform how filmmakers secure funding.

"As the global film industry continues to grow, navigating tax incentives and securing financing remains a significant challenge for creatives; Prodculator is a game-changer, bridging the gap between film producers and funders while demystifying the complex world of tax rebates.

"Prodculator addresses this by offering a platform that connects filmmakers with potential funders and investors interested in supporting productions through grants, rebates, or private financing. The platform also helps filmmakers take advantage of tax rebates by providing a tool to calculate rebates in different countries," said Mr Lojede.

He added that an independent filmmaker or studio could also use Prodculator to calculate the tax rebates in his country of choice within a few minutes, simplifying the complex world of international tax rebates.

Investors, too

The platform also benefits investors by making it easier to discover viable film projects. Prodculator provides a data-driven approach to identifying tax-efficient investments, offering transparency that allows financiers to support productions while maximising their returns confidently through government incentives.

With this innovative tool, filmmakers now have an accessible, streamlined process for securing funding and navigating international tax rebates, giving them more opportunities to bring their creative visions to life while reaching a global audience.

He said, "Funding can be in the form of grants, tax rebates, or private financing. They can also use it to connect to financiers looking to invest in films or other creative productions".