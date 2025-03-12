Nigeria: Life Expectancy in Nigeria At 54.6 Years, Below Global Average - Report

The 2024 State of the Nation Health Report indicates that life expectancy in Nigeria, though improving, remains below the global average at 54.6 years.

According to the report, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, life expectancy for women is 54.9 years, while for men it is 54.3 years, reflecting ongoing health challenges.

Globally, life expectancy stands at 73.3 years for both genders, with women projected to live up to 76 years and men 70.7 years.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines life expectancy as "the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live if they were to pass through life exposed to the sex and age-specific death rates prevailing at the time of their birth, for a specific year, in a given country, territory, or geographical area."

The State of the Nation report noted that the slight disparity between genders was consistent with global trends, where women generally live longer than men.

However, Nigeria's life expectancy remained below the global average, underscoring the need for continued investment in healthcare and public health initiatives.

"Communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis contribute significantly to the disease burden, negatively impacting overall health outcomes and life expectancy," the report noted.

Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2023/2024), it highlighted that the fertility rate, at 4.8 children per woman, though gradually declining, remained among the highest in the world.

It said the rate was higher in rural areas (5.6) compared to urban areas (3.9), reflecting disparities in access to education and healthcare.

The report said urbanisation continued at a rapid pace, with 54 per cent of Nigerians now living in urban areas, driven by the search for better economic opportunities and access to essential services.

However, it said the shift had brought challenges, including infrastructure strain, pollution, and the growth of informal settlements, particularly in rapidly expanding cities like Abuja.

Economically, it said Nigeria had seen notable growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which reached N60.9 trillion with a growth rate of 3.19 per cent in 2024, up from 2.98 per cent in 2023.

In spite of this growth, it said the benefits remained unevenly distributed, with 63 per cent of Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty and facing challenges in health, education, and living standards.

It said gender and age disparities persisted, with women, particularly in rural areas, facing higher poverty levels, limited access to healthcare, and lower educational attainment compared to men.

The report also noted that the unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 years was high, at 8.4 per cent, with young women being disproportionately affected.

"These socioeconomic disparities have far-reaching implications for health outcomes, as poverty and unemployment are closely linked to poor health and limited access to healthcare services," the report emphasised.

NAN reports that the report, a publication of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Nigeria's health status.

It draws from a wide range of sources to offer insights into public health, health policies, and social determinants of health.

It seeks to guide policymakers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in their efforts to improve health outcomes for all Nigerians.(NAN)