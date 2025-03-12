Ethiopia: EU Applauds Ethiopia's Commitment to Gender Parity

12 March 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The European Union (EU), alongside other bilateral and multilateral partners of the Gender Equality Working Group, has praised the Ethiopian government for its ongoing dedication to advancing gender equality, as the world marks International Women's Day 2025.

This year's celebration, themed around the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), underscores both Ethiopia's achievements and the challenges that persist in ensuring women's and girls' rights.

In a joint statement released yesterday, the EU and its partners highlighted Ethiopia's notable progress over the past three decades since the adoption of the BPfA. The statement pointed to strides in women's political representation, leadership, economic participation, education, and legal protections as evidence of the country's advancements.

The EU commended the Ethiopian government for its continued commitment to gender equality despite obstacles. The statement pledged ongoing support for policies and programs that align with the BPfA's principles, urging the government to refer to the Ethiopian Women's Status and Priorities Report, endorsed by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, to address the specific needs of women and girls. Key priorities include ensuring women's meaningful participation in decision-making-particularly in peace and conflict resolution-tackling gender-based violence, eliminating harmful practices, and promoting women's economic empowerment.

"We stand ready to collaborate with the Government of Ethiopia and all stakeholders to foster an inclusive society where every individual can thrive," the statement said. It also stressed the need for an enabling environment to sustain progress, expressing solidarity with Ethiopian actors working to advance gender equality.

Marking the global significance of the occasion, the EU and its partners noted that 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, the vision of a just and equal world remains as vital as ever. The statement recognized that while progress has been made globally, a growing pushback against women's rights and persistent structural inequalities threaten to undermine achievements.

As part of the International Women's Day call to action, the EU urged governments, civil society, the private sector, and development organizations worldwide-including in Ethiopia-to intensify efforts to secure equal rights and opportunities for women and girls. "Together, we can make the promise of the Beijing Declaration a reality in Ethiopia and beyond," the statement concluded.

