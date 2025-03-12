Nigeria: TCN Says Transmission Line Issues to Blame for 350mw Supply Cut to Lagos

12 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday explained that the ongoing power cuts experienced in parts of Lagos were because of an issue with Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

A statement in Abuja by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, stated that the development has resulted in a reduction of approximately 350mw of bulk electricity supply to Lagos area, affecting both Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos).

"The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces that transmission lines snap occurred between towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025.

"The lines cut has resulted in a reduction of approximately 350mw of bulk electricity supply to Lagos area affecting both Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies. This temporary drop in bulk power supply has caused significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas," the company's stated.

The transmission company added that its engineering staff had already been mobilised to the area, explaining that repair work was already ongoing to solve the problem.

"TCN has mobilised its engineers to the site and conveyed necessary materials to repair the snapped sections of the 330kV Omotoso-Ikeja West transmission line.

"Repair work is expected to be completed within three days, after which the full bulk power supply will be restored through the transmission line route.

"TCN apologises for any inconvenience caused to the government, Eko and Ikeja Electricity distribution companies, and electricity consumers in Lagos state," the statement added.

