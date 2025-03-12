Zimbabwe Steps Up Fight Against Counterfeit Goods

12 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The flooding of counterfeit goods on the market, including pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, and food products, is posing a serious threat to Zimbabwe's economy and public safety, a top Government official has said.

This was revealed during an indaba organised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the National Economic Consultative Forum to combat counterfeit products in Zimbabwe.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa said illicit trade undermines local industries, reduces tax revenues, and endangers consumers.

Engineer Marawa said there is need to urgently deal with this issue.

"The global economic impact of counterfeit goods is staggering, with billions of revenue lost annually, while millions of jobs are affected.

"Zimbabwe has not been spared, and it is our duty as policymakers, industry leaders, and law enforcement to take action," he said.

"The fight against counterfeiting must be a national priority. It is key to industrialisation, investor confidence, and achieving Vision 2030," Engineer Marawa said.

The Deputy Chief Secretary also called for stronger legal frameworks and international collaboration to curb illicit trade.

