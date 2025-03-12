Zimbabwe: Government, Business Community Meet Over Counterfeit Products

All is set for an indaba between the Government, captains of industry, and other key stakeholders to deliberate on the consequences of counterfeit products in the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), is hosting the dialogue.

Running under the theme 'Combating Counterfeit Products in Zimbabwe and Fostering Economic Growth', the event will feature high-level interactive panel discussions.

According to the draft programme, the guest of honour, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, will deliver the keynote address.

Other Government ministers expected to attend the event include Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube; Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi; Home Affairs and

Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe; and Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe are also expected to attend.