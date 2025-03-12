Tunisian Song Festival - Mohamed Chalghmi Wins Golden Microphone, Five Other Winners Crowned

Tunis, March 12 — Artist Mohamed Chalghmi won the Golden Microphone at the 23rd edition of the Tunisian Song Festival for a song entitled 'Hobbek Zed,' written by Habib Mahnouch and composed by Zied Gharsa.

Six musical works were awarded the Microphone prize at this edition. Three categories were in contention: new song, instrumental and individual song.

The jury, chaired by poet Mouldi Hassine, included musician and composer Nabil Abdelmoula, singer Ayda Niati, maestro Mohamed Lassoued and musical arranger Khaled Kalboussi.

The winners of the 2025 edition, held over four days (March 8-11), were announced on Tuesday evening at a ceremony held at the Tunis Opera Theatre in the City of Culture.

The Song Festival was held under the motto 'Tunisia sings.'

Driven by the ambition to provide a new impetus by drawing inspiration from past experiences while at the same time promoting Tunisia's musical heritage, this 2025 edition of the festival showcased young talent and established artists from a variety of musical backgrounds.

The festival, which dates back to the 60s, was absent for 11 years before resuming in 2021. It is an annual musical event designed to revive Tunisian song and promote its specific and distinctive nature.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best song

- Golden Microphone (TND 40,000):

Mohamed Chalghm for 'Hobbek Zed,' written by Habib Mahnouch and composed by Zied Gharsa.

- Silver Microphone (TND 30,000)

Hassen Sâda for 'Ghram,' written and composed by Kamel Taghouti, arranged by Riadh Bedoui

- Bronze Microphone (TND 20,000)

Naceur Landolsi for 'Alzheimer,' written by Béchir Farah, composed by Seifeddine Enqira and arranged by Chokri Boudidah

- Audience prize (TND 8,000): Boutheina Nabouli, 'Rih Es-Sod,' written by Cyrine Chkili, composed and arranged by Mohamed Ben Salha

Best composition 'Maazoufets' (TND 10,000):

Bahaddine ben Fadhel for his work 'Achawq,' arranged by Zied Chagouani

Best individual performance (TND 5,000): Douaâ Feriani, 'Yalli Dhalemni,' a version of the song of the same name by singer Ali Riahi.