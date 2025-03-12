Uganda: Govt Dismisses Concerns Over CCTV System, Claims High Functionality

The government has dismissed concerns raised by Parliament over the functionality of the National CCTV Systems Project, insisting that the Shs437.7 bn investment has been largely successful.

David Muhoozi, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, defended the project before Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs Committee, stating that the CCTV system has an overall performance rate of 85% to 95%, with some districts achieving 100%.

His remarks followed an oversight visit by MPs to various CCTV installation sites, where they questioned the system's effectiveness.

"The cameras are operating normally, with performance averaging between 85% and 95%, while some districts achieve 100%. The implementation of Phase 3 has not commenced due to a lack of funds. Since the system's rollout in 2018, it has helped manage 42,427 operations and intelligence-led incidents. A total of 6,688 cases have undergone thorough investigations using CCTV footage, with 1,406 cases currently on trial, 168 acquittals, 729 convictions, and 4,385 cases handed over to investigators," Muhoozi explained.

However, MPs raised several concerns regarding the system's efficiency and operational integrity. Committee Chairperson Kajwengye Wilson questioned whether the cameras could identify individuals wearing face coverings, how power outages affect functionality, and how the system aligns with the shift toward sub-county policing.

He also inquired about reports of citizens being charged for accessing CCTV footage, asking whether this was an official policy.

Naboth Namanya challenged the minister's performance figures, citing the 2023 kidnapping of Turyamureeba Deus in Rubato County, Bwanga Parish, where the District Police Commander reportedly failed to locate the victim despite CCTV presence.

He demanded a detailed report on the project's impact on crime reduction.

Brandon Kintu criticized the government's defense, questioning why some crimes were not captured and raising concerns about how footage is retrieved and the integrity of officers handling it.

"Some things we defend are indefensible. Why would a camera not capture crimes? How does the command center coordinate footage acquisition from other locations? Stop embarrassing us. What measures ensure the integrity of officers managing the footage?" Kintu asked.

In response, Minister Muhoozi defended the limited public access to CCTV footage, emphasizing its primary role in security operations.

"Why should the public access police CCTV? It is strictly for security purposes, and we should not trade this information," he stated.

He also confirmed that private CCTV systems are not integrated with the police network due to privacy concerns but assured the committee that officers handling footage are vetted and subject to disciplinary measures.

Despite the minister's explanations, MPs remained skeptical, signaling continued scrutiny over the CCTV project's effectiveness and accountability. The committee is expected to seek further clarifications on operational challenges and public access policies.