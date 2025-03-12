Uganda: Luweero, Nakaseke Authorities Seek Government Support to Fix Impassable Road

Authorities in Luweero and Nakaseke districts have joined forces to address the deteriorating condition of a crucial 1-kilometer stretch of Lugoggo Swamp, part of the 12.5-kilometer Kasana-Bulawula-Timunah road linking the two districts.

The road is a lifeline for farmers transporting produce such as matooke, cassava, and sweet potatoes to markets.

It is also a critical route for patients from Luweero seeking medical care at Nakaseke Hospital and those accessing other essential services.

However, recent heavy rains have worsened the situation, making the road nearly impassable.

Luweero LC5 chairperson Erasto Kibirango and his Nakaseke counterpart Ignatius Koomu have raised concerns about the severe impact on residents, urging immediate government intervention.

"We are in dire need of government assistance. This road is essential for our people's livelihoods," Kibirango said. "Farmers are struggling to transport their produce, and patients are finding it difficult to reach healthcare facilities. If the road remains impassable, the situation will only worsen."

In response, the two districts have jointly allocated Shs 40 million for emergency drainage solutions. However, Luweero District Engineer Robert Kalenzi warns that this is only a temporary fix.

"The Shs 40 million we've set aside is not enough for a long-term solution," Kalenzi said. "Rehabilitating the entire road requires at least Shs 800 million, and without additional funding, the drainage issues will persist."

Koomu echoed these concerns, noting that the district's limited road maintenance budget makes it difficult to prioritize one road without neglecting others.

"We receive only Shs 1 billion for road rehabilitation. Using it all on this one road would leave many other critical roads in both districts in poor condition," he said.

Kibirango has called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to either provide full financial support or take over the project entirely, as the districts lack the resources for large-scale rehabilitation.

"We need the Ministry of Works to step in or take over the project," he emphasized. "Thousands of people depend on this route, and we cannot afford to let it remain in this state."

With ongoing rains threatening further damage, district leaders hope for swift government intervention to restore the road and prevent further disruptions.