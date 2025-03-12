Uganda: Bobi Wine Accuses Museveni of Parading Fake Converts in Kawempe

Some of the alleged NUP defectors who crossed to NRM during Museveni's rally.

Kyagulanyi says over 1,000 T-shirts and 2,500 membership cards were taken during the operation and now alleges that these items were used in Kawempe to stage defections.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of staging defections in Kawempe North ahead of Thursday's by-election. Kyagulanyi claims that individuals presented as former NUP members joining the NRM were impostors dressed in party attire seized by security operatives during a raid on NUP offices.

"These accomplices to his crimes were made to put on the brand-new T-shirts they stole from us, while some of them waved the very membership cards they stole. This is in addition to ferrying people from various districts of Uganda to attend his rally and avoid the embarrassment of an empty ground," Kyagulanyi stated on X.

In February, police raided NUP's headquarters in Kamwokya and Kavule, citing intelligence reports of "unauthorised military training" within the party premises.

The operation, which involved a heavy security deployment, led to the detention of several party officials and the confiscation of party materials.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke defended the raid, stating that it was necessary due to reports of "unauthorised military drills."

Both President Museveni and Kyagulanyi campaigned in Kawempe North on Tuesday, rallying support for their respective candidates ahead of the by-election.