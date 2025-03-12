Africa: Greenpeace Africa Slams Kenya Forest Service for Downplaying Forest Threats

12 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Greenpeace Africa has condemned the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) for downplaying the growing threat to Kenya's forests, accusing it of misleading the public while deforestation and land grabs continue unabated.

Despite KFS claims that the country's forests are not at risk, evidence on the ground paints a different picture, with vast tracts being cleared, encroached upon, and allocated for projects that undermine Kenya's environmental and climate commitments.

Forests Under Threat

Government plans contradict its pledge to expand forest cover, including the target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032. Key forests currently at risk include:

  • Karura Forest - 51.64 acres earmarked for Kiambu Road expansion. The case is in court, with the Green Belt Movement (GBM) leading opposition.
  • Aberdare Forest - The planned 25km Ndunyu Ihithe Road threatens biodiversity and a crucial water catchment area. GBM is among the petitioners.
  • Suam Forest - 50 acres allocated for a border town, jeopardizing years of reforestation efforts.
  • Oloolua Forest - Persistent land-grabbing attempts have triggered court battles.
  • Ngong Road Forest- Rapid destruction due to infrastructure projects, private leases, and early entry permits:
    • Lenana Block - Cleared for a railway, a girls' boarding school, a furniture showroom, and commercial leases.
    • Sanctuary Block - A private lodge, a stadium occupying 50 acres, and unregulated developments.
    • Karen Block - A police post has further reduced forest cover.
    • Bomas Block - Parts of Ngong Forest are being considered for a construction site.

Greenpeace Calls for Accountability

Amos Wemanya, Greenpeace Africa's Responsive Campaigns Lead, called KFS's stance a betrayal of its mandate.

"It is devastating to see KFS turn a blind eye to the destruction unfolding in Karura, Aberdare, Suam, and beyond. Our forests are being bulldozed for so-called 'development projects' that threaten our climate, water, and livelihoods. KFS is failing in its duty to protect Kenya's natural heritage," he said.

Greenpeace Africa, alongside thousands of Kenyans and the Green Belt Movement, is demanding urgent action to halt deforestation. They argue that the government's tree-planting pledges are meaningless if forest destruction continues at this pace.

"Kenyans deserve real climate action, not empty promises and greenwashing," Wemanya added.

Greenpeace Africa is urging KFS and the government to prioritize genuine conservation over short-term profits, strengthen forest protections, and halt projects that threaten Kenya's vital ecosystems.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.