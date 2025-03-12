Kenya Shifts Focus On America, China in New Move to Spur Tourism

Nairobi — Cabinet has approved a set of new initiatives aimed at enhancing the tourism sector, focusing on improving competitiveness, sustainability, and attracting more international visitors.

This includes scaling up eco-tourism, expanding community-based tourism, and enhancing Kenya's international profile, particularly in the U.S. and China.

With cruise tourism increasing by 163.5 percent, the government plans significant investments in port facilities.

Additionally, the cabinet contends that domestic tourism remains strong, with a 12 percent rise in bed-night occupancy recorded in 2024.

"The government is committed to fostering sustainable tourism that benefits both the environment and local communities," read the cabinet dispatch in part.

"With an expected three million tourists in 2025, we are focusing on eco-friendly practices, better marketing, and expanding our MICE and cruise tourism infrastructure."

In 2024, international arrivals to Kenya surged by 14.6 percent, reaching 2.4 million, generating Sh452.2 billion in revenue.

Data from the Tourism Performance Results (TPR) have revealed growth in the sector with a 15 percent increase last year alone.

The United States remains Kenya's apex tourism market, contributing 12.8 percent of total arrivals (306,501 visitors).

According to the government, China has also shown potential in the tourism industry, with over 54,000 arrivals reported in mid-October last year.