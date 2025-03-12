Kenya: Govt Extends Deadline for Withdrawal of Unclaimed Social Protection Funds

Nairobi — The government has extended the deadline for Inua Jamii cash transfer beneficiaries, granting them an additional five days to withdraw any uncollected funds.

Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari warned on Tuesday that the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection would reclaim any unclaimed money after the deadline.

The directive follows the government's transition of Inua Jamii payments from banks to the e-Citizen mobile payment platform in January 2025, allowing beneficiaries to receive stipends directly via M-Pesa.

"Those who have not claimed their Inua Jamii funds have five more days to do so. If they do not claim by the 15th of this month, we will assume that the person does not exist," Motari stated during an interview on KBC.

Motari revealed that the Kenya Kwanza administration had streamlined the program after uncovering significant irregularities.

A probe by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found that payments were being made to 194,000 deceased beneficiaries.

The government has since removed them from the system and cleared Sh16.7 billion in arrears in two phases.

"With support from the President, I submitted a Cabinet memo that was approved for monthly payments, and this is the system we have been following to date," he said.

1.76mn beneficiaries

The Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs currently manages three key cash transfer programs: Persons with Severe Disabilities (PWSD-CT), Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC), and Older Persons (OP-CT).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Inua Jamii program has so far reached 1.76 million beneficiaries, with plans to expand coverage to 2.5 million by 2027.

Motari assured senior citizens who have yet to transition to M-Pesa payments that their funds will remain secure for the next three months.

"It has been two months since we moved the cash transfer payments to M-Pesa. Senior citizens should not panic--their money is secure. They just need to register, and they will receive all their funds," he said.

He dismissed claims that elderly citizens with seven-digit ID numbers are facing challenges enrolling in the program, asserting that no one has been denied payments due to their ID format.

"My team is on the ground investigating the issue. I urge those facing challenges to visit the nearest M-Pesa agent for assistance," he said.

Describing the social protection program as a "superhero" initiative, Motari emphasized its sustainability and positive impact, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.

"The Inua Jamii program will remain sustainable because every government must take care of its people. We must support those who are unable to care for themselves," he added.

Addressing the possibility of increasing the current Sh2,000 stipend, Motari noted that while an increment is anticipated, it depends on government revenue.

"The funds come from the exchequer. With many Kenyans evading taxes, it would be difficult to increase the stipend," he said.