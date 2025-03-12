Eritrea: National School Leaving Examination

12 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Dr. Bisrat Gebru, Director of the Testing Center at the Higher Education Institution and Research, announced that the 2025 National School Leaving Examination will be conducted from 17 to 23 March across the country, as well as in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Bisrat indicated that the examination will cover 12 fields of study and will be administered from 16 centers, with 24,306 students, including 50% female students, expected to participate. Compared to the previous year, the number of students sitting for the national examination has increased by 10.6%.

Dr. Bisrat further noted that 84.1% of the examinees are regular students from Sawa Warsai-Yikealo High School and technical schools. She also mentioned that 3,861 students are retaking the exam, while 61 candidates are from the Rehabilitation and Prison Center and the adult education program for women.

Dr. Bisrat urged all examinees to prepare both psychologically and physically for the examination and to strictly follow the guidelines.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.