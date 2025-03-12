Africa: Uganda Name Squad for Mozambique, Guinea Ties

Uganda have reshuffled their squad and made seven changes to a 25-man squad for this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers, recalling six players and handing uncapped midfielder Enock Ssebagala a chance for an international debut.

The British-based duo of centre backs Elvis Bwomono and Tobby Sibbick are back along with striker Muhammad Shaban, who missed out on the last four TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last October and November because of injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, who has two caps, also returns to the squad selected by coach Paul Put, as does the attacking midfielder Abdu Karim Watambala and left wing Patrick Kakande.

Uganda are up against Mozambique in Cairo on March 20 and then host Guinea in Kampala five days later.

Dropping out of the squad from the Cranes' last outings in the Cup of Nations qualifiers are goalkeepers Charles Lukwago and Mutwalibu Mugolofa; defenders Halidi Lwaliwa and Geoffrey Wasswa; midfielders Bobosi Byaruhanga, Taddeo Lwanga and Saidi Mayanja and the strikers John Paul Dembe, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza and Derrick Nsibambi.

Uganda are on six points in Group G of the qualifiers with two victories and two defeats, and three points off the top of the table.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC), Isima Watenga (Lamontville Golden Arrows, South Africa),

Defenders: Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Elvis Bwomono (St Mirren, Scotland), Aziz Abdu Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Gavin Kizito (Kampala Capital City Authority), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Cyprus), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Toby Sibbick (Wigan Athletic, England)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Allan Okello (Vipers), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africain, Tunisia), Enock Ssebagala (National Enterprise Corporation), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers)

Forwards: Calvin Kabuye (Mjallby, Sweden), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa), Hakim Kiwanuka (APR FC, Rwanda), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, North Macedonia), Steven Mukwala (Simba, Tanzania), Denis Omedi (APR FC, Rwanda), Muhammad Shaban (Al Anwar Al Abyar, Libya), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara).