South Africa: DA Opposes CSA's Racial Quotas - Calls for More Opportunities in Diverse Communities

press release

While the DA fully supports the imperative of transformation in South African sport, we strongly oppose the enforcement of rigid racial quotas that prioritise numbers over genuine development. True transformation must focus on nurturing talent from the grassroots level, improving access to facilities, and ensuring that opportunities are available to all aspiring players, regardless of race.

The Democratic Alliance opposes Cricket South Africa's (CSA) rigid enforcement of transformation quotas, which have resulted in the Warriors cricket team being stripped of their playoff opportunity. The decision to deduct five points from the Warriors--effectively eliminating them from contention due to fielding two black African players, instead of the mandated three, in their February 16 match against the Dolphins, raises serious questions on the fairness and practicality of CSA's transformation policies.

A lot more must be done to invest in areas in our country without opportunities, in ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can make it through the ranks. However, selection in sport must ultimately be based on merit, skill, and performance, rather than racial classifications that undermine both the spirit of competition, and the principles of non-discrimination enshrined in our Constitution.