South Africa: Ethekwini Buffelsdraai Landfill Site Set to Reopen for Public Use

12 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The eThekwini Municipality has announced the planned reopening of the Buffelsdraai landfill site, in the north-west of Durban, following its closure in 2023.

The municipality said the reopening follows extensive rehabilitation and safety improvement projects undertaken at the site.

The landfill site was closed in July 2023, after it was invaded and set alight by some members of the public, leading to a confrontation between security personnel and invaders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the municipality announced that eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, will on Thursday address the community of Ward 59, on the planned reopening of the landfill site.

Ward 59 includes Osindisweni, Zwelisha and other neighbouring areas in Verulam.

The municipality explained that the site is set to reopen in two phases, commencing on 1 April 2025, for garden refuse, builders' rubble, and sand cover material.

"The second phase will be planned for completion opening on 1 May 2025, for all other general waste which includes domestic waste," the municipality said.

The city added that it has worked diligently to implement robust measures to prevent incidents occurring at the site, while enhancing security measures to prevent unauthorised access.

Waste pickers have also been capacitated as part of the waste picker integration guidelines.

The city has reminded the public that special disposal of condemned food and counterfeit goods, is still prohibited at all the city's landfill sites.

"Customers are encouraged to make alternative arrangements with other available private facilities for such a disposal," the municipality said.

