Africa: 57th Session of the ECA Conference of Ministers Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The fifty-seventh Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (CoM2025) kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

A week-long conference is convened under the theme "Advancing the implementation of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): proposing transformative strategic actions."

The session would also cover the issues of digitalization, technology, food security and energy transformation.