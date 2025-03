Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the of Cuba, Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, arrived in Addis Ababa in the early hours of this this morning for an official working visit.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Director-General of European and American Affairs, Ambassador Abraham Mengistu, together with the Director General of Protocol Affairs, Dr. Aziza Geleta.