South Africa: Deadline for 31 State-Owned Property Proposals Extended

The deadline for requests for proposals for 31 Department of Public Works and Infrastructure-owned properties has been extended to 30 April 2025.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it has extended the deadline for requests for proposals for 31 state properties, valued at R1.4 billion and located across South Africa due to the "immense interest received"

Interested parties now have until 30 April 2025 to submit proposals for these properties.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, said the department has been overwhelmed by the interest shown in these properties, many of which are strategically located near key economic nodes, but have long been neglected.

The Minister said he hopes that the project will lead to the revitalisation of these properties by attracting additional infrastructure investment.

"We have been overwhelmed by the level of interest in the programme we have launched, which represents a major policy shift for the department. Public properties can now become public-private partnerships, be leased on a long-term basis, or even be sold, depending on the outcome of the request for proposal process.

"This demonstrates strong appetite from the private sector, which will help attract much-needed investment into these communities and create jobs," Macpherson said.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure estimates that the first phase of the programme, which includes the release of 31 properties, will attract over R10 billion in investment and create more than 165 000 jobs.

Once the 30 April 2025 deadline has passed, an independent panel will evaluate all proposals received before determining the most suitable option for each property.

"As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are committed to ensuring that public assets serve the public good by driving investment, economic growth, and, most importantly, job creation.

"Our programme to release public properties for requests for proposals is part of this commitment. We look forward to releasing additional properties for proposals, as part of the next phase of this initiative," the Minister said.