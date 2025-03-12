South Africa: Hlabisa Convenes Meeting to Review White Paper On Local Government

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, says the review of the founding White Paper on Local Government of 1998 is an opportune chance to reimagine local government.

Hlabisa convened the inaugural meeting of the White Paper Review Political Steering Committee to review the founding White Paper on Local Government. The meeting took place in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The White Paper on Local Government is a foundational document that introduced developmental local government as a key element of the country's democracy. Published on 9 March 1998, it has played a vital role in establishing a democratic local government system that has significantly improved access to basic services for millions of South Africans.

"However, it is evident that local government has not sufficiently transformed to meet the challenges that emerged between 1998 and 2025.

"Despite the advancements achieved, local government performance has deteriorated in recent years due to a variety of challenges.

"This review is [therefore] an opportune chance to reimagine local government," said Hlabisa.

Numerous municipalities face financial mismanagement; inadequate governance, accountability and transparency; lack of public participation in the development discourse, political interference, and capacity and skills shortages.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, these challenges are further exacerbated by ineffective policy reform and implementation.

In last month's State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the numerous challenges facing local government due to the structure of the local government system.

"In response to these and various other challenges that continue to divert municipalities from their key mandate, CoGTA has initiated a comprehensive review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government.

"As alluded to by the President, government will undertake extensive consultations to develop an updated White Paper on Local Government, outlining a modern and fit-for-purpose local government system," Hlabisa said.

This move will address identified deficiencies in local government policy and implementation, while proposing suitable recommendations to address obstacles hindering the effective performance and operation of local government in South Africa.

In addition, the review will focus on the need to assess the funding model for municipalities.

"With these most apparent challenges and in light of local government being a level of governance that is closest to the people and one that interacts with them daily, the review should enact the creation of an ideal municipality," the department explained.

The process will further scrutinise revenue generation, the effectiveness of the two-tier system, intergovernmental relations, municipal capacity, economies of scale, and community engagement.

"An effective and efficiently functioning local government should be able to translate policies into services, promises into infrastructure, and governance into tangible outcomes," the Minister said.

The department said these deliberations on the white paper should also enhance municipalities' administration capabilities and key responsibilities.

Hlabisa believes this presents South Africa with a "rare and historic" opportunity to restructure and transform local government to address the challenges of the next century.

"Moreover, the review is meant to reflect on successes thus far and identify areas for improvement to truly institutionalise a long-term sustainable development agenda in local government and impactfully address future challenges."

However, Hlabisa said the review will not be complete without recognising the symbiotic relationship between municipalities and traditional leaders.

"By the end of the reviewing process, it is pivotal for the paper under review to become a defining policy document with actionable insights aimed at reconstructing local government to promote sustainable livelihoods."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister urged for cooperation among all tiers of government and society, calling on all citizens to utilise this opportunity to support and contribute to the review of the White Paper on Local Government.

Meanwhile, the PSC stressed that government is responsible for providing resources and capacitating local municipalities to deliver on their mandate effectively.

The committee said it will continue to engage and guide the White Paper Review Team until the countrywide inclusive process is finalised, leading to the deadline of March 2026.

The Minister reiterated that public participation is crucial in this process for the evaluation of progress, challenges and triumphs, and for locating gaps encountered during the execution of the founding White Paper on Local Government of 1998.

On 7 March 2025, CoGTA met with the National Business Initiative and Gauteng Businesses to engage on the white paper review.