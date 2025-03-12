South Africa: R150m Boost for North West Housing

12 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West Department of Human Settlements has received a multimillion rand boost that will aid it to meet its housing development targets.

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance, chaired by Nathan Oliphant, has adopted a report on the second Adjustment Appropriation Bill for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

This report approves the appropriation of an additional R150 million to the provincial Department of Human Settlements for housing development projects and related matters.

Oliphant said the funds will ensure that the department meets its obligations in terms of the informal settlements upgrading grant.

"As the department has been negatively affected by significant budget cuts, which affected various projects, we welcome the adjustment.

"During deliberations, the committee emphasised the need for heightened oversight in respect of this adjustment and to ensure no wastage," he said on Tuesday.

The Adjustments Appropriation Bill is a legislative tool used to modify the allocation of funds originally specified in the main Appropriation Act, and addresses unexpected circumstances or changes in spending priorities.

This bill allows for both increases and decreases in the allocations set out in the main Appropriation Act, including adjustments based on shifts in the anticipated economic classification of spending.

Oliphant said the committee welcomes the confirmation from Provincial Treasury regarding their due diligence on the capacity and ability to spend the appropriated amount.

"We are furthermore happy that these service delivery resources will ensure contractor payment and further ensure that boots are on the ground, as our people don't want stories -- they want decent housing, which the department has committed to."

Oliphant tabled the second Adjustment Appropriation Bill 2024/2025 committee report at the Legislature House sitting on Tuesday.

During his State of the Province Address (SOPA) last month, North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi announced that in the upcoming financial year, the province will construct 3 555 houses.

This initiative will encompass the completion of stalled projects, first home financing, and an asbestos removal programme.

Makgosi said the goal for catalytic projects in the current financial year was to deliver 249 units at a cost of over R82 million.

By the end of the last quarter, the provincial government successfully delivered 268 units and for the next financial year, they plan to deliver 500 units in mining towns, with a budget of R90.5 million.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

