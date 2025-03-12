South Africa: Orange Level 6 Weather Warning for Parts of KZN

An orange level 6 weather warning has been issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal over the next two days due to ongoing disruptive rains in the area.

Forecast models indicate that significant rainfall is expected in the southeastern regions of KwaZulu-Natal from Thursday until Friday.

The heavy rainfall is expected to result in flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage to infrastructure and mud houses.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the affected areas include eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu, and Umzumbe.

"A cold front is expected to pass through the eastern parts from tomorrow accompanied by ridging high resulting in persistent widespread showers and thundershowers over the southeastern part until Friday evening," the SAWS warned.

Meanwhile, the government's meteorological service stated that the heavy downpours pose a danger to life and could disrupt essential services such as water, electricity, and communication.

"If possible, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles."

The SAWS cautioned that if people are trapped in their vehicles during floods, they should abandon the vehicle and climb to higher ground.

Residents in buildings are encouraged to move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level and turn off the electricity at the building's supply point.

In addition, the rural residents are encouraged to protect or relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground.

Meanwhile, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has welcomed the declaration of a National State of Disaster for KwaZulu-Natal due to severe weather events that have caused damages amounting to R3.1 billion in recent weeks.

This declaration, promulgated in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002, represents a critical intervention to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive response to the devastating consequences of the recent disruptive rainfall, thunderstorms, floods, and powerful winds.

The widespread destruction also led to the tragic loss of 22 lives across the province.

"We wish to reassure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the department will work diligently to ensure the efficient coordination of response and recovery efforts. Our unwavering commitment lies in providing support and assistance to all affected communities, and in rebuilding robust and resilient infrastructure," Buthelezi said over the weekend.

Residents across the province are strongly advised to remain vigilant and adhere to warnings issued by the SAWS, as more rainfall is anticipated.