Africa: New Survey Explores What People in South Africa Expect of Publicly Visible Scientists - Why It Matters

Whether it's an astronomical discovery, news of a previously undiscovered disease or a major report about climate change, science is often making headlines.

This means that it's perhaps more important than ever for scientists to visibly engage with society. By becoming recognisable figures in the media, scientists can share new ideas and influence science policy. They can also shape public opinion, and build public trust in science, offering hope in times of crisis. They're important players in the fight against misinformation, pseudoscience and anti-science sentiments.

Some scientists have become publicly visible, regularly appearing in the media. Some have become media stars. There are even a few scientific celebrities.

But, as our recently published paper reveals, even these supposedly visible scientists aren't that recognisable to many. We surveyed 1,000 respondents in South Africa and another 1,000 in Germany, asking people to name up to three living scientists in their own country. More than half in both countries didn't reply, said they didn't know or couldn't remember.

We also asked people to explain what they thought of as a "visible" scientist and what they expected of those scientists.

This kind of research helps to explain the relationship between science and society. It also helps policymakers, science communicators and institutions understand how best to support scientists to play a more prominent role in the public interest.

Not all that visible

When asked to name a living scientist from their own country, more than half of the respondents in both countries did not reply. Or they wrote something like "I don't know" or "I can't remember". Many who did answer listed the names of deceased scientists such as German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, US astronomer Carl Sagan, and South African heart surgeon Christiaan Barnard.

Several South Africans thought of politicians such as former president Jacob Zuma or former health minister Zweli Mkhize as visible scientists. Others named tech entrepreneurs who no longer live in South Africa, like Mark Shuttleworth and Elon Musk. This indicates that whoever publicly talks about science can easily be perceived as a scientist.

Controversial doctor Wouter Basson was mentioned several times. Basson, a cardiologist, headed the apartheid government's secret chemical and biological warfare project, Project Coast, and was nicknamed "Dr Death" in the media because of his alleged role in the deaths of anti-apartheid activists. (In 2002 he was acquitted of 67 charges related to his involvement in apartheid-era crimes.) A public outcry erupted when it emerged, in 2021, that he had been practising as a cardiologist at a local private hospital since 2005. The fact that he was mentioned by respondents confirms that there's a link between controversy and perceived public visibility.

Most living scientists mentioned were health researchers who achieved a high media profile during COVID-19, such as the German virologist Christian Drosten and South African HIV/Aids experts Linda-Gail Bekker, Salim Abdool Karim and Glenda Gray.

This demonstrates that, overall, scientists are invisible rather than visible in public. The visible scientist is - and remains - a rare phenomenon despite changing media environments and a recent global pandemic.

Expectations

Echoing other researchers' earlier findings, the study shows that people expect a visible scientist to have a solid professional reputation. They should also be charismatic leaders who are highly articulate, media-savvy, hard-working and dedicated. Some South Africans emphasised that visible scientists should put the needs of others before their own and that science should serve all citizens equally.

Respondents from Germany and South Africa generally agreed that visible scientists should always base their comments on robust evidence and always tell the truth, even if it was difficult. They should not operate too closely to politics and should serve the public without hidden agendas and vested interests.

Earlier studies have shown that the most visible scientists are usually men in leadership positions. Our survey found that people didn't mind what a visible scientist looked like, and did not prefer a specific gender or seniority. This suggests that there is scope for younger and female scientists to become more visible in the public sphere.

We found only minor differences between South Africa and Germany. Public expectations of scientists are remarkably similar across these two countries from the global north and the global south. The overall similar attitudes towards visible scientists may be explained by a universal public image of science around the world.

Increasing visibility

The study was part of the crowd-sourced Many Labs project "Trust in Science and Science-Related Populism". The project's findings on public trust in scientists across 68 countries show that, overall, public trust in science remains high. It also highlighted that people worldwide want scientists to engage more proactively with society and play a more prominent role in evidence-based policymaking.

Scientists who are interested in increasing their media visibility and public profile could start by working with professional communicators in the media or research offices of their universities or similar research organisations. There are also existing resources, like peer-reviewed science communication tips, and even free online courses.

Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University

Lars Guenther, Professor, Stellenbosch University

Simone Rödder, Professor of Sociology, with a focus on Science Studies, University of Hamburg