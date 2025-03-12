South Sudan: Digital Learning Opportunities Brighten Futures for Refugees in South Sudan

Through the Instant Network Schools programme, refugees in South Sudan are gaining access to education and reclaiming their futures, proof that people forced to flee can still thrive with the right support.

The Instant Network Schools (INS) programme, an initiative by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Vodafone Foundation is rewriting the stories of refugee children in South Sudan. By bringing digital learning tools and internet connectivity to schools located in refugee camps in Jamjang, the programme is opening digital doors and opportunities for students who have known little about the world around them but displacement. Among them is 19-year-old Sudanese refugee Makbula Musa Ibrahim.

In 2014, Makbula and her family were forced to flee deadly conflict in their home area in the Nuba Mountains, seeking safety in the Ajuong Thok refugee camp in Jamjang. While in the camp, she faced immense challenges in accessing quality education. However, her schooling took a positive turn when she was introduced to the INS programme at Soba Secondary School, where she had access to an online learning platform that allowed her to explore topics of her choice, dive into research, and to learn about countries and cultures far beyond the borders of the camp.

"The tablets have been a game-changer for me and my classmates," Makbula shared. "They've opened up a world of knowledge and helped us keep up with the rapid changes in technology. I'm so grateful to be part of this programme."

Before the INS programme, Makbula was struggling academically. However, her performance improved dramatically with the support of digital tools and enhanced teaching methods. The interactive learning modules made complex subjects easier to understand, sparking a newfound passion for education. Today, Makbula consistently ranks among the top three students in her class, earning recognition from her teachers and peers.

The programme didn't just transform Makbula's academic life--it also helped her grow as a leader. Through INS, she participated in a leadership training programme, which equipped her with the skills and confidence to take on the role of school prefect.

"The training helped me achieve some of my goals and showed me that I can be a leader," she said. "I owe so much of my growth to the INS programme."

"Education is a lifeline for refugee children, offering them hope, protection, and the chance to build a better future," said Abraham Ngor Achiek Riak, UNHCR Assistant Education Officer in Jamjang "Through initiatives like the Instant Network Schools, we are not only providing access to quality education but also empowering young refugees and teachers to realize their full potential and contribute to their communities."

For Makbula, the INS program is more than just an educational initiative--it's a foundation for her dreams. Access to technology and quality education has given her the tools to pursue her aspirations and advocate for the education of refugee communities in South Sudan.

"This programme has shown me that even in the most challenging circumstances, we can achieve greatness," she said. "I want to continue learning and use my voice to inspire others to value education."

UNHCR, with funding from the Vodafone Foundation and other private sector donors brought the INS programme to life in South Sudan by facilitating the setup of digital classrooms and training teachers and ensured that refugee children have access to innovative educational tools and resources. Since its launch in 2015, more than 30,000 refugee students in South Sudan have benefited from the INS programme.