Nigerian Woman Who Bore False Testimony of Buying N500m Mansion Speaks

The prophet has been repeatedly accused of performing fake miracles to convince members of his ministry to make monetary donations.

A woman, Loveth Aluu, who allegedly made a false testimony in a ministry of buying N500 million worth of a mansion, has refuted claims the testimony was pre-arranged.

Ms Aluu spoke on Tuesday during her arraignment at the Enugu North Magistrate Court in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

She is being prosecuted on a four-count charge of false pretence, defamation of character, conspiracy and felony.

The false testimony

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Aluu, in February, testified at the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach that she bought the mansion following prayers and prophecy to her from the founder of the ministry, Ebuka Obi.

Later in the month, the 32-year-old was seen selling bottled water and soft drinks in a small shop in Enugu State, prompting residents to question the authenticity of her testimony at the ministry.

Many criticised Mr Obi, accusing him of masterminding the false testimony to deceive his followers and enrich himself.

The self-acclaimed prophet, in return, accused the woman of lying on the altar of God because she was sponsored by an unnamed priest based in the South-east to blackmail him (Obi) by intentionally testifying falsely at the ministry.

'Nobody arranged miracle with me'

But speaking with reporters shortly after arraignment On Tuesday, Ms Aluu said she did not pre-arrange the testimony at the ministry with anyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I did the testimony claiming that I will get it (mansion). Next thing was people saying the testimony was arrangee," she said.

"Arrangee testimony" is a slogan used to refer to a staged-managed testimony.

Continuing, she said: "Nobody arranged anything with me, I did not collect a dime from anybody. Zion is my church and it remains so forever.

"I went for an inspection of the house, did a video of the house and told the person in charge of the house that we were coming back for it."

'Expression of faith'

Ms Aluu admitted although she had not bought the mansion as of the time she testified at the ministry, she made the testimony as an expression of her faith.

N1 million bail

Meanwhile, during the hearing on Tuesday, the Magistrate, S.O. Chukwuani, granted Ms Aluu N1 million bail following an application by the defence counsel, Charles Nwodo.

As part of the bail conditions, the magistrate said the defendant will produce a surety with three years of tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until 9 April for further hearing.