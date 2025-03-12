Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Visits Business Hubs to Monitor Security and Development

12 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banaadir region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, visited several business centers in the capital on Tuesday evening to assess security and the ongoing development in the city.

During his visit, Mayor Amir, who also made purchases at some of the shops, praised Somali entrepreneurs for their vital role in advancing public services and contributing to the city's beautification. He also commended their investment in the country's economy.

Accompanying Mayor Amir on the visit was the Commander of the Banaadir Regional Police Division, Major General Abdifitaax Shaaweeye, responsible for the region's security and intelligence services.

