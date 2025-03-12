Somalia: Somali Government Shuts Down Al-Shabaab-Pro Websites

12 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Federal Government has shut down 12 websites that were pro-Al-Shabaab, following a successful operation that had earlier resulted in the closure of more than 30 other websites linked to the militant group.

Authorities also seized critical data and identified numerous individuals involved in managing these platforms and funding their operations. This information is expected to aid in taking action against those supporting Al-Shabaab's online activities.

As part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the group's use of the internet for propaganda, thousands of online posts and content created by Al-Shabaab have been removed.

Government agencies tasked with targeting Al-Shabaab's online presence are also hopeful of soon gaining control over additional websites used by the group to spread criminal activities and radicalizing messages.

