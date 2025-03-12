Congo-Kinshasa: M23 to Kinshasa - 'The Sooner We Talk, the Sooner Peace Becomes a Reality'

Persistent governance failures, corruption, and empty promises have destabilized eastern DR Congo for decades and the government in Kinshasa has not only failed to dismantle the "more than 200 armed groups ravaging our land" but, in many cases, has actively enabled their existence for political and economic gain, according to Bertrand Bisimwa, the AFC/M23 rebellion's deputy coordinator.

In a post on X, Bisimwa said: "What you see here is just a glimpse of the suffering that the people of eastern DR Congo have endured for over 30 years. Our organization, Alliance Fleuve Congo(AFC/M23), continually reminds the world of the barbarism perpetrated by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime, acting under the direct orders of Mr. Tshisekedi Tshilombo."

"We, the AFC-M23, did not take up arms out of greed or a thirst for power, as Western narratives often claim. We did not start this war; this war was forced upon us. Eastern Congo has never truly known peace, and we refuse to accept this as a permanent fate. We fight for peace, stability, and governance that serves the people, not just a small circle of elites, namely Tshisekedi's family and friends."

Bisimwa listed facts hidden from the public to maintain the demonization of AFC/M23.

Restoring order in Goma

Following heavy fighting triggered by constant violations by the Congolese army coalition, of an earlier set ceasefire, on January 27, the rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, and restore order there. The rebels integrated into their ranks hundreds of government soldiers who surrendered after they captured Goma.

Since the liberation of Goma, in January, Bisimwa said, "we have re-established law and order where there was none. Businesses have reopened, children have returned to school, and our forces patrol the streets day and night to ensure security for all."

Unlike the Congolese government, "which failed its people, we have succeeded in ensuring the free movement of individuals and their property."

Early this month, following his tour of Goma, Alain Destexhe, a former Belgian senator, said that he found the city to be peaceful as inhabitants went about their businesses in normalcy.

Destexhe said: "The reputation of the M23 forces, seen as incorruptible, marks a clear break with the previous situation.

"Drivers now obey red lights and are no longer victims of police racketeering. Another striking change is the cleanliness of the city. Once overrun with rubbish, it was cleaned up during the Salongo, a community work organised by the new authorities."

It is well known that AFC/M23 liberated areas are rigorously respectful of the obligations derived from the Geneva Conventions and additional Protocols, which protect civilian infrastructures, including hospitals, Bisimwa stressed.

Thousands of internally displaced people have already returned to their homes, Bisimwa said, referring to "people who, for years, were trapped in miserable camps while their suffering was exploited by international agencies and local actors who profit from endless displacement."

End to silent genocide

The rebel movement is fighting for governance that supports basic human rights, secures all Congolese citizens, and addresses the root causes of conflict. It has vowed to uproot tribalism, nepotism, corruption, and genocide ideology, among other vices, widespread in DR Congo.

"In the liberated areas, we have put an end to the silent genocide, stopped hate speech and acts of cannibalism, and promoted peaceful coexistence among communities," Bisimwa said.

"We urge the world to see the situation for what it truly is and to reject harmful misinformation. The accusations against AFC-M23 regarding human rights violations are false. For instance, the mass rapes of female prisoners occurred before AFC-M23's presence in Goma, a fact that is easily verifiable."

Bisimwa acknowledged that the challenges ahead are immense.

He added: "We do not claim that decades of state neglect can be undone overnight. But we are committed to real change.

"We are not afraid to fight for our survival, but war has never been our first choice. The Kinshasa regime has unequivocally refused any political dialogue that addresses the root causes of this conflict and paves the way for lasting peace in our country. Peace begins with dialogue. The sooner we talk, the sooner peace becomes a reality."

Kinshasa does not only continue to refuse to hold talks with the rebels, calling them "terrorists", but it has shown a disinclination to regional and international efforts aimed at helping the country attain lasting peace and stability, with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi skipping crucial meetings.

Ongoing fighting between the Congolese army coalition and the M23 rebels started in 2021.

The rebels are now part of a larger rebel coalition, Alliance fleuve Congo (AFC) - created in December 2023 - led by Corneille Nangaa, the former president of DR Congo's national electoral commission (CENI).