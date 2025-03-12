Egypt: FM Discusses Efforts to Resolve Libyan Crisis With UN Envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to continuing its efforts in supporting Libyan parties in reaching a consensus and advancing a Libyan-owned political solution which leads to upholding state institutions and working toward the simultaneous holding of presidential and parliamentary elections.

This came during the top diplomat's meeting with Hanna Tetteh, the newly appointed United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya.

Foreign ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf said Abdelatty congratulated the new UN envoy on her appointment, expressing Egypt's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with her.

He emphasized that Egypt is committed to supporting her mission to help achieve a sustainable resolution to the Libyan crisis in accordance with relevant international resolutions and guidelines.

The spokesman added that the minister stressed the urgent need for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, fighters, and mercenaries from Libya within a set timeline, in order to safeguard Libya's unity, territorial integrity and stability.