Zimbabwe: He Paved the Way for Us to the Premier League - Munetsi Salutes Benjani Mwaruwari

After breaking Zimbabwe's 14-year goal jinx on Saturday when he scored his first Premier Soccer League goal for Wolveshampton, Marshall Munetsi has saluted Benjani Mwaruwari for paving the way.

Munetsi's equaliser against Everton saw him becoming the first Zimbabwean to score in the EPL since Benjani Mwaruwari in 2011 when he was playing for Blackburn Rovers.

So important was Munetsi's goal on Saturday that it earned his side a point against Everton in a match that ended as a one-all draw, taking his side to position 17 with 23 points, 14 points ahead of Southampton, who are bottom at position 20.

"Benjani is a pivotal player for us Zimbabweans, and he played a crucial role.

"He is one person whom we respect, and he also paved the way for us to the Premier League," said Munetsi in an interview.

Mwaruwari is one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated players in the Premier League, together with Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu, who was the first black African player in the EPL back in 1992.

Munetsi is currently Zimbabwe's most expensive player after completing a £20 million move from France's Stade Reims in January.

At Wolves, Munetsi's versatility has seen him being played as a striker by the coach, a position he said he is willing to serve.

"I think we have a lot of quality in the team, and if the coach asks me to play any role, I will do it.

"Playing as a striker, right back, or winger is something that I am willing to do as long as I help the team win," added Munetsi.