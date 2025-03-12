The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disputed information on social media regarding the alleged abduction of environmentalist Nadia Mabvirakure, stating that she is a suspect in a theft of trust property case and investigations are ongoing.

Mabvirakure, who owns Green Rebirth Trust, a project involving a carbon credit tree-planting initiative, was allegedly abducted on March 5 from her Chitungwiza home before she was found in Mutare on Monday, five days later.

At a press briefing held in the capital on Tuesday, Green Rebirth Trust board member Abigail Mupambi said Mabvirakure was found in a state of shock, further accusing Zanu PF member Batsirai Matiza of having a hand in the alleged abduction.

"Throughout the project, Matiza never once visited. However, for the first time, during Nadia's disappearance, he showed up, taking pictures and posting them on social media in a celebratory mode.

"That is extremely primitive at a time when we are searching for a woman who has invested so much in a national development," Mupambi said.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the information is misleading.

"The information is misleading the public on the exact position on the ground and police investigations.

"Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure is a suspect in a case of contravening Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9: 23, "Theft of trust property".

"The complainant is Tichabaiwa Gwadu, who represents Matiza Foundation.

"In September 2024, the suspect, through her company, Green Rebirth Trust, went into a partnership with Matiza Foundation to construct a greenhouse or shed net at Chomupunga Business Centre, Murewa," Nyathi said.

According to ZRP, Mabvirakure was given US$15,200 cash to acquire the required materials based on her quotation.

"Instead of paying cash to Brickforce Hardware, Murewa, the suspect converted the money to personal use and went on to acquire the building materials on credit using false pretence under Matiza Foundation.

"Brickforce management later contacted Matiza Foundation Company, raising a complaint and demanding payments.

"A report was then made at ZRP Murewa," Nyathi said.

Nyathi added that a team from CID Murewa checked for the suspect at her known address in Chitungwiza on 05th March 2025.

"They failed to locate her. They were told by her son, Patrick Mabvirakure that his mother was away.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since located the suspect. She is currently in hospital under Police Guard," he said.

Nyathi said full-scale investigations are currently underway in relation to the Theft of trust property case and her family's allegations.

Linda Masarira, who was part of the Mabvirakure's search party, shot back at Nyathi, accusing him of lying.

"@PoliceZimbabwe are you not ashamed of lying to the world. I spent the day looking for a safe hospital for Nadia. When police officers came to get her statement, I was there and they couldnt because she is disoriented. Why Mr Nyathi are you not doing due diligence and publishing falsehoods. I am coming to your office tomorrow with journalists so you can go and show us where she is hospitalised under police guard." she wrote on X.