Africa: Motsepe Secures Second Term As CAF President, Re-Elected Unopposed

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe has secured a second term as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after being re-elected unopposed.

Motsepe, 63, who first assumed office in 2021, had announced his intention to seek re-election in October 2024.

His second four-year term was officially confirmed during CAF's extraordinary general assembly held in Cairo on Wednesday, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in attendance.

A renowned mining magnate and owner of South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, Motsepe expressed his commitment to building on the progress achieved during his tenure.

Under his leadership, CAF has undertaken various reforms aimed at strengthening African football.

While his re-election was a mere formality, elections were conducted for CAF's executive committee, where Cameroonian football icon Samuel Eto'o secured a seat.

The continent's representatives for the FIFA Council were also elected during the assembly.

Vanguard News