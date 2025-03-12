South Africa: Cosatu Demonstrations Against a VAT Increase and Budget Austerity

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) will reaffirm its rejection of a VAT increase and austerity budget cuts through multiple demonstrations tomorrow, 12 March. The pickets and marches will coincide with the Budget Speech tabled by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.
COSATU hopes that deliberations following the postponement on 19 February have yielded a bold, progressive and people-centred budget.
The demonstrations will take place as follows:
Western Cape, Cape Town March
Venue: Roeland Street, outside Parliament
Time: 10am
Contact: Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial Secretary on 060 977 9027 or Motlatsi Tsubane on 074 482 6180
-----------------------------------------------
KwaZulu-Natal, Durban Picket
Venue: Treasury Offices, 145 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg
Time: 10am
Contact: Edwin Mkhize, Provincial Secretary on 082 399 7756
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Gauteng, Pretoria Picket
Venue: National Treasury, 46 Church Street, Pretoria
Time: 1pm to 3pm
Contact: Provincial Chairperson (Amos Monyela): 079 493 5002
Provincial Secretary (Louisah Modikwe): 066 182 2402 / 082 297 2659
-------------------------------------------------------------
Limpopo, Polokwane Picket
Venue: Provincial Treasury, Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane
Time: 12pm to 2pm
Provincial Secretary (Hangwani Mashao): 076 205 6704
---------------------------------------------------------------
Free State, Bloemfontein Picket
Venue: Provincial Treasury, Cnr Fichardt and Zastron Street
Time: 1pm to 3pm
Provincial Secretary (Tiisetso Mahlatsi): 077 607 3012