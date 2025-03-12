South Africa: Cosatu Demonstrations Against a VAT Increase and Budget Austerity

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) will reaffirm its rejection of a VAT increase and austerity budget cuts through multiple demonstrations tomorrow, 12 March. The pickets and marches will coincide with the Budget Speech tabled by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.

COSATU hopes that deliberations following the postponement on 19 February have yielded a bold, progressive and people-centred budget.

The demonstrations will take place as follows:

Western Cape, Cape Town March

Venue: Roeland Street, outside Parliament

Time: 10am

Contact: Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial Secretary on 060 977 9027 or Motlatsi Tsubane on 074 482 6180

-----------------------------------------------

KwaZulu-Natal, Durban Picket

Venue: Treasury Offices, 145 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg

Time: 10am

Contact: Edwin Mkhize, Provincial Secretary on 082 399 7756

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Gauteng, Pretoria Picket

Venue: National Treasury, 46 Church Street, Pretoria

Time: 1pm to 3pm

Contact: Provincial Chairperson (Amos Monyela): 079 493 5002

Provincial Secretary (Louisah Modikwe): 066 182 2402 / 082 297 2659

-------------------------------------------------------------

Limpopo, Polokwane Picket

Venue: Provincial Treasury, Hans van Rensburg Street, Polokwane

Time: 12pm to 2pm

Provincial Secretary (Hangwani Mashao): 076 205 6704

---------------------------------------------------------------

Free State, Bloemfontein Picket

Venue: Provincial Treasury, Cnr Fichardt and Zastron Street

Time: 1pm to 3pm

Provincial Secretary (Tiisetso Mahlatsi): 077 607 3012