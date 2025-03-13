Guinea: Kadiatou's Journey From Forced Marriage to Education

press release

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Kadiatou Barry, forced to marry at 15 and move abroad, escaped her husband and returned to school for a better future.

With support from the Sahel Women's Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Project (SWEDD), Kadiatou and 105,703 other girls in Guinea have continued their studies with food scholarships, school kits, and extra classes.

SWEDD has significantly reduced dropout rates among girls in Guinea, achieving a retention rate of 99.66% in 2024, surpassing the forecast of 80%.

As the sun rises over Dogomet, a town 473 km from Conakry, children can be heard playing while women carry out their daily tasks. Despite the peaceful appearance, many girls face challenges in pursuing education due to social pressures and economic difficulties.

Kadiatou Barry, a student at Dogomet Middle School, was compelled to enter into marriage at the age of 15 due to financial difficulties. She was subsequently sent to Nigeria, away from her school and familiar surroundings, and faced a future that was not of her own choosing. "I was forced to marry because of financial problems, and I had no choice. I was sent very far away from my family, from my country," she recounts with deep emotion.

Financial limitations and cultural traditions have prevented her from attending school. "We believed it was the most feasible option for her, given our inability to afford her education," says her mother, Fatoumata Sow, regretfully.

After months in a forced marriage, Kadiatou bravely decided to flee. "I wanted to continue my studies, but my husband refused. So, I escaped to Guinea illegally and hid at my aunt's house to avoid family pressure."

Her life changed when a local NGO, backed by the World Bank's SWEDD project, discovered her. She now receives school supplies, hygiene kits, food grants, and psychological support. "Returning to school after all I've been through is tough, but I'm happy to learn again and dream of a better future," she says with hopeful eyes.

Her mother looks at her with pride and hope. "I regret thinking marriage was her only option. Now, my daughter has a real chance for a brighter future." Kadiatou, 18, now knows education is key and dreams of becoming a doctor to help women in her community.

Making a difference in girls' education

Thousands of young girls in Guinea, like Kadiatou, have had their lives changed by SWEDD, which has surpassed its goals in keeping girls in school. Specifically:

A total of 105,703 girls have benefited from at least one intervention, including performance grants, food grants, school kits, hygiene kits, and bicycles, aimed at keeping them in school and ensuring their academic success. Additionally, they have been provided with life skills training to strengthen their self-confidence and improve their self-esteem.

In the regions covered by the project, 99.66% of girls who enrolled in 2023 continued their education in 2024.

A total of 1,090 community and religious leaders were trained to enhance awareness among families regarding the importance of girls' education.

"At our institution, the SWEDD initiative has reignited many girls' passion for education. Numerous students have returned to school after a hiatus of two or three years," states Mamadi Traoré, principal of Dogomet Middle School.

****

SWEDD: Impact at Scale in the Sahel and West Africa

Kadiatou Barry is among thousands of girls and women whose lives have been transformed by SWEDD, a project impacting countries like Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

Funded at $680 million by the International Development Association, part of the World Bank Group, SWEDD was implemented from 2015 to 2024. It partnered with national and regional stakeholders to enhance girls' school retention, improve life skills, expand economic opportunities for women by equipping them for higher-paying jobs, and create an environment free from gender-based violence where adolescents and women can be socially and economically empowered.

Some Results of SWEDD at the Regional Level

Furthermore, the SWEDD:

Addressed systemic challenges in health service delivery.

Enhanced the capacity of countries and regional institutions to integrate gender considerations into planning and budgeting for growth.

Created a regional network of parliamentarians, judges, and lawyers to reinforce legislation supporting women.

Assisted ECOWAS in developing a regional directive to align legislation among its member states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accelerating Women's Empowerment to Transform Africa - A New Chapter for Millions of Girls

By offering practical opportunities for girls and women, SWEDD aims to address poverty and inequality. However, 45% of adolescent girls in West and Central Africa, which is approximately 16 million girls, are still not attending school, with some already in early marriages. This situation results in a loss of income for families and diminishes the economic potential of countries, as each additional year of schooling for a girl can increase her future earnings by 14%.

The SWEDD+ project, initiated in September 2023 with a financing of $365 million, has been extended to include Burkina Faso, Chad, The Gambia, Senegal, and Togo. This initiative is directly benefiting over 2 million girls and their communities. In partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the project aims to enhance skills development, facilitate knowledge sharing, and foster regional engagement. Additionally, it promotes the implementation of harmonized policies to strengthen women's empowerment across the participating countries.