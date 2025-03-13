Kenya: Ruto to Launch Northern Collector Tunnel in Two Weeks

12 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

President William Ruto has announced plans to launch of the Northern Collector Tunnel, a major infrastructure project aimed at addressing Nairobi's persistent water shortage, by the end of March.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kawangware, Nairobi County, President Ruto assured residents that his administration is committed to resolving the city's water crisis.

"I am aware of the water problem in Nairobi. I want to assure the people of Nairobi that in the next week or two, we will launch the Northern Collector Tunnel, which will provide 140 billion liters of water," he stated.

He emphasized that the Kawangware community and surrounding areas would directly benefit from the initiative, reiterating his government's focus on sustainable solutions to Nairobi's water supply challenges.

"I will ensure that the citizens of Nairobi get water so they can go about their lives without struggle," Ruto affirmed.

The Northern Collector Tunnel is one of Kenya's most ambitious water projects, expected to increase Nairobi's daily water supply, addressing the acute water shortage that has faced the city for years.

The project involves diverting water from rivers in Murang'a County and channeling it to Ndakaini Dam, Nairobi's primary water reservoir.

It is part of the government's broader plan to expand water infrastructure and ensure equitable distribution, particularly in densely populated areas such as Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Kawangware, and Mathare.

Despite past delays and environmental concerns, the government has fast-tracked the project to accelerate its implementation.

President Ruto's announcement is part of a larger effort to improve Nairobi's urban infrastructure, including the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Initiative, which aims to clean up the city's polluted waterways; the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, to enhance skills development; and the Nairobi Urban Renewal Program, targeting housing and sewerage improvements across the capital.

