Kenya: Broad-Based Govt Takes Shape As ODM's Tindi Mwale Elected Chair of National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee

12 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The broad-based government arrangement continued to take shape on Wednesday after ODM's Butere MP Tindi Mwale was elected Chairperson of the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a closely contested race, securing nine votes against Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo's six.

Mwale, who previously served as the committee's Vice Chairperson, takes over from nominated MP John Mbadi, who vacated the position in July 2024 following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning.

The election unfolded against the backdrop of shifting political alignments, with increased collaboration between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga reshaping the country's governance structure.

With the PAC chairmanship reserved for the opposition, ODM had endorsed Mwale as its preferred candidate. However, internal divisions saw a faction back Amollo, leading to a highly competitive race.

A similar contest played out in the election for Vice Chairperson, where Garissa Woman Representative Amina Siyad Udgoon defeated Funyula MP Dr. Wilberforce Oundo, securing 11 votes against Oundo's four.

In his acceptance speech, Mwale expressed gratitude to committee members for entrusting him with the leadership role, vowing to enhance oversight on public funds and ensure government accountability.

"On November 3, 2022, we convened in Room 9 of the main Parliament Buildings and elected Hon. John Mbadi as Chairperson, with myself as his deputy. I recall stating then that leadership within this committee is not about titles but about our collective responsibility to uphold accountability," Mwale stated.

He underscored the critical role of PAC in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and prudent use of public resources.

"We have worked together over the past six months reviewing audited financial statements. Now that the committee is fully constituted, we have the opportunity to be more vibrant, ensuring that accounting officers uphold transparency and efficiency in the use of public funds," he said.

In her acceptance speech, Udgoon thanked committee members for their confidence in her leadership, highlighting the significance of her election as a woman in a key oversight role.

"I am truly honored by the trust you have placed in me. It is remarkable that, as a woman, I have risen to this leadership position within PAC. I promise to serve diligently and with the utmost respect for the role entrusted to me," she said.

Udgoon, who has served as a PAC member for the past two years, emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary oversight and ensure government institutions remain accountable.

"When I first joined this committee, I was the only woman. Today, I have been elected Vice Chair, and I deeply appreciate this milestone. I will work closely with the Chair and all members to ensure we deliver on our mandate," Udgoon noted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.