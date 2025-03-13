Angola: General Alberto Correia Neto Dies

11 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The last Chief of the General Staff (EMG) of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA, extinct), retired general Alberto Correia Neto, died on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain, after suffering from illness, at the age of 76, ANGOP has learned.

He was political commissar of the Angolan People's Air Force/Anti-Aircraft Defence (FAPA/DAA), and commander of the same organization from 1986 to 1991.

He was the last head of the EMG of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola from 1991 to 1992.

From 2000 to 2006, he was Angola's ambassador to Brazil, while from 2011 to 2019 he held the same position in Germany.

He was a retired general at the Social Security Institute of the Angolan Armed Forces (ISSFAA).

Alberto Correia Neto was born on 8 July 1949, in Quimbele, Uíge Province. He was the son of Borges Francisco and Maria José Correia.

VIC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.