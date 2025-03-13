Angola: General Alberto Correia Neto Dies

Luanda — The last Chief of the General Staff (EMG) of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA, extinct), retired general Alberto Correia Neto, died on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain, after suffering from illness, at the age of 76, ANGOP has learned.

He was political commissar of the Angolan People's Air Force/Anti-Aircraft Defence (FAPA/DAA), and commander of the same organization from 1986 to 1991.

He was the last head of the EMG of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola from 1991 to 1992.

From 2000 to 2006, he was Angola's ambassador to Brazil, while from 2011 to 2019 he held the same position in Germany.

He was a retired general at the Social Security Institute of the Angolan Armed Forces (ISSFAA).

Alberto Correia Neto was born on 8 July 1949, in Quimbele, Uíge Province. He was the son of Borges Francisco and Maria José Correia.

