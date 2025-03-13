Algeria: President Tebboune Inaugurates 'Cap Djinet 2' Seawater Desalination Plant

11 March 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Boumerdes — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, inaugurated on Tuesday the "Cap Djinet 2" seawater desalination plant in Boumerdes province, which has a daily production capacity of 300,000 cubic meters.

The inauguration ceremony of this key strategic infrastructure took place in the presence of the Deputy Minister to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Saïd Chanegriha, the Minister of State, Minister of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Arkab, the Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, the Minister of Hydraulics, Taha Derbal, as well as officials from national companies responsible for the implementation and local authorities.

This large-scale project falls within the national program decided by the President of the Republic to build five large seawater desalination plants in the provinces of El Tarf (Koudiet Eddraouche), Bejaia (Tighremt-Toudja), Boumerdes (Cap Djinet), Tipasa (Fouka) and Oran (Cap Blanc), each with a daily production capacity of 300,000 cubic meters, costing nearly $2.4 billion.

These major projects, completed in record time thanks to national expertise and cutting-edge technologies, are designed to bolster water security and meet citizens' drinking water needs. They mirror the significant progress Algeria has made in enhancing its water security.

