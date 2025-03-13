Angola: Cholera Outbreak - Angola Registers Over 100 New Cases

Luanda — A total of 113 new cases of cholera were registered in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Malanje, Icolo & Bengo, Benguela, Cabinda, Huambo and Zaire.

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA) Newsletter, which updates daily the cholera data in the country, 3 deaths were also registered in Bengo in the last 24 hours.

According to the document, of the 113 cases reported, 68 are from Luanda, 23 from Bengo, 9 from Malanje, 7 from Icolo and Bengo, 2 from Benguela and Cabinda, and 1 in Huambo and Zaire.

In the aforementioned period, 89 people were discharged from hospital and 116 patients are currently hospitalized.

Since the outbreak began, an cumulative total of 6,764 cases have been reported, of which 3,545 were in Luanda, 2,226 in Bengo, 725 in Icolo & Bengo, 118 in Malanje, 50 in Benguela, 30 in Cuanza-Sul, 18 in Huambo, 15 in Uíge, 12 in Zaire and Cabinda, 7 in Huíla, 4 in Cuanza-Norte, while Cunene and Cubango reported 1 each.

In total 243 deaths have occurred, of which 124 were in Luanda, 88 in Bengo, 19 in Icolo & Bengo, 5 in Benguela, 4 in Malanje, 2 in Cuanza-Sul and 1 in Cabinda.

