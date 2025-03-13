Nigeria: Amaju Pinnick Loses FIFA Council Seat

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has lost his bid to retain seat in the FIFA Council following the elections conducted at the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, Egypt today.

His fate, and that of several others, hinged on the ballots cast by African football delegates. It was a high-stakes election--one that would determine the continent's representatives on the FIFA Council.

One by one, the winning names were called. Fouzi Lekjaa topped the list with 49 votes, securing his place with ease. Hani Abou Rida and Djibrilla Hima Hamidou followed, both earning 35 votes. Ahmed Yahya made it through with 29. That left just one final spot.

Souleiman Hassan Waberi of Djibouti clinched it--also with 29 votes. Pinnick had come agonizingly close, falling short by just one vote with 28.

Having served in the FIFA Council since 2021, Pinnick had hoped to extend his influence in global football governance. Instead, he found himself edged out at the final hurdle.

Elsewhere in the race, Andrew Kamanga (19 votes), Yacine Diallo (18 votes), and Augustin Senghor (13 votes) were also unsuccessful. Mathurin de Chacus withdrew before the final count.

On the women's side, Kanizat Ibrahim emerged victorious with 30 votes, while Lydia Nsekera (13 votes) and Isha Johansen (7 votes) missed out.

With Africa allotted seven seats on the FIFA Council--including one reserved for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president--Pinnick's exit marked a shift in the continent's football leadership.