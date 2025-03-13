Uganda: Shocking Images in Court Show Bedroom Walls Drenched in Molly Katanga's Blood

Kampala, Uganda — The high-profile trial of Molly Katanga, accused of involvement in the 2023 death of her husband, Henry Katanga, resumed on March 11, 2025, before Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania. The case has been fraught with delays, largely due to logistical challenges, and continues to be a focal point of public attention due to the contentious nature of the evidence presented.

Molly Katanga, a prominent businesswoman and widow of the late Henry Katanga, has been in detention at Luzira Prison since her arrest. On the day of Henry Katanga's death, she was found unconscious and gravely injured at their home in Kampala, suffering from severe wounds that left her incapacitated. The defense has consistently emphasized her critical condition at the time, casting doubt on her ability to commit the alleged crime.

A key element of the prosecution's case revolves around forensic evidence obtained from the crime scene. Police witness Enock Kanene, a digital forensic analyst, testified that authorities seized 19 electronic devices from the Katanga residence.

However, Kanene admitted that technical issues prevented the retrieval of data from 10 of these devices, a revelation that prosecution says raises concerns about the integrity of the investigation. One of the devices examined, linked to the email account niyonnic@gmail.com, reportedly contained 13 images showing blood-stained floors, a selfie of an individual in a bloodied shirt, and three short videos timestamped at 9:41 a.m. on November 2, 2023--the day of Henry Katanga's death.

A forensic report issued in November 2024 by Assistant Commissioner Andrew Mubiru concluded that all blood samples taken from the bedroom (excluding the bed) matched Molly Katanga. This finding suggests that Molly suffered significant blood loss in the room.

The defense has strongly contested the admissibility of the forensic evidence, arguing that it was unlawfully obtained and improperly handled. They have pointed to inconsistencies in how evidence was collected and analyzed.

Molly Katanga attended court from Luzira Prison after her third bail request was denied two weeks ago.