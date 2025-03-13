Uganda: UPDF Acted to Save Situation in South Sudan, to Brief Defence Minister Soon - Magezi

Entebbe, Uganda — Col Chris Magezi, the Military Assistant for Public Relations to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), has explained the presence of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in South Sudan without parliament's knowledge.

Col Magezi was reacting to reports that Defence Minister Oboth Oboth had told parliament he was not aware of the UPDF presence in South Sudan, days after it was reported they had landed in Juba to help protect President Salva Kiir.

"The UPDF acted decisively on the request of the government of South Sudan to avert a dangerously developing situation and deployed forces accordingly. This action is also in the interest of regional security. The Hon Minister of Defence is never involved in the operational matters of UPDF. His job is simply to represent us in Parliament," Magezi said on X.

"The Hon. Minister will in due course be brought up to speed with the relevant details of our role in the fast unfolding security situation of our crucial ally and northern neighbor. It was important for the UPDF to act with expediency to contain the situation."

There was an exchange between Minister of Defence, Jacob Oboth & Ibrahim Ssemujju (Kira Municipality) over which of the two professions; lawyers and journalists take long to learn things. Here is a transcription of the exchange:

The Minister of Defence, Jacob Oboth had earlier in the day denied knowledge of UPDF deployment in South Sudan as announced by the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying he hasn't participated in any meeting authorising such deployment and asked Parliament for more time to verify the reports.

In parliament today, MP Ibrahim Ssemujju had said the UPDF deployment was irregular.

"Deployment of a national Army can't be casually done. That is why in the Constitution, it must be done with full authority of Parliament even if it is deployed for one hour," said Ssemujju.

