Egypt: FMs of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, UAE Coordinate Arab Stand On Palestinian Cause

Under the directive of the President of the Republic, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, participated on March 12 alongside the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The meeting addressed developments in the Gaza Strip and the Arab reconstruction plan for Gaza, which was adopted by the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo. The following is the full text of the statement issued after the meeting: The State of Qatar hosted a meeting today that brought together a number of Arab foreign ministers, with the participation of the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, to discuss the developments in the Gaza Strip and the region.

The Arab foreign ministers presented the Gaza reconstruction plan, which was approved at the Arab Summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025. They also agreed with the U.S. envoy to continue consultations and coordination on this plan as a basis for the reconstruction efforts in the sector. The Arab ministers emphasized the importance of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need for genuine efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring the fulfillment of the Palestinian people's aspirations for freedom and independence.

The Arab ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining dialogue to reinforce the ceasefire and to work jointly to establish security, stability, and peace in the region, through intensified diplomatic efforts and coordination with various regional and international parties.