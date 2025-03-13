Zimbabwe: Journalist Mhlanga's Bail Appeal Hearing Indefinitely Adjourned After State Failed to Produce Evidence

Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is currently locked up on allegations of publishing information inciting violence, had his bail appeal hearing indefinitely adjourned following the State's failure to produce evidence of electronic and video graphic recordings which it said it has.

His lawyer, Chris Mhike, requested for further particulars which he said would enable the defence to argue its case in seeking Mhlanga's freedom.

The lawyer said the evidence will direct the court in coming up with a meaningful determination because what is written on the request for remand form is different from what was allegedly uttered in the recordings.

"We can have an adjournment to midday to allow the State to avail the evidence," Mhike said.

According to Mhike, the State showed unwillingness to give him what he requested.

"The prosecution has a warned and cautioned statement which they cannot release because of the privilege they have on the docket.

"We believe the importance of video graphic evidence will cure our arguments, " he said.

The State insists this should have been requested on Mhlanga's initial appearance.

But Mhike reminded the State that the defence had already challenged the credibility of that evidence before Magistrate Farai Gwitima.

"We are raising this issue for the second time with the hope that the High Court will have a fairer hearing as the Magistrate Court did not want to hear anything of that sort," Mhike said.

The presiding judge, Gibson Mandaza ,indefinitely adjourned the hearing for him to have an opportunity to determine the application for a request of further particulars.

Mhlanga was arrested following interviews he allegedly had with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and a staunch opponent of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda.

The police have since launched a manhunt for Geza to answer to incitement, undermining the authority of the President and theft charges.