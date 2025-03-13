Namibia: Cholera Case Confirmed in Kunene Region

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed a case of cholera in the Kunene Region, prompting an immediate public health response to prevent further spread.

A female patient who visited Opuwo District Hospital on 02 March 2025, with symptoms of severe watery diarrhoea, has been confirmed as sick with cholera.

Laboratory tests conducted on a stool sample confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae, 01 antigen on 10 March 10, 2025. The patient has since recovered and was discharged in a stable condition.

The ministry's Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, in a statement, emphasized that robust public health measures are in place to manage this situation effectively.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the patient has no recent travel history outside the country, nor any known contact with individuals from abroad. Furthermore, there is no record of the patient attending public gatherings or events such as funerals, weddings, or birthday parties, which may have contributed to potential transmission," he said.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, typically transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. It is important to note that cholera is both preventable and treatable. Left untreated, the disease can lead to severe dehydration and can be life-threatening, but with prompt and appropriate treatment, the fatality rate can be reduced to less than 1%.

According to the ministry and World Health Organization protocols, a single laboratory-confirmed case with evidence of local transmission constitutes an outbreak. In response, the Kunene Regional Directorate of Health and Social Welfare Services has activated a comprehensive response protocol. This includes intensive investigations to identify the source of infection and widespread community education campaigns focusing on cholera prevention and hygiene practices. The WHO Country Office has also been informed.

The ministry has emphasized that cholera outbreaks are a known risk in the region, with 17 African countries currently reporting outbreaks. This has placed the ministry on high alert, leading to intensified monitoring and control measures.