Namibia: Dam Levels Rise in South, Central Namibia

Dam levels in central and southern Namibia have risen over the past week, with the Naute, Neckartal and Von Bach dams receiving the biggest inflows of water since the start of last week.

An inflow of more than nine million cubic metres of water into Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop was recorded during the past week, the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) reported in its weekly update on the country's dam levels on Monday.

Neckartal Dam, also near Keetmanshoop, received an inflow of about 6.2 million cubic metres of water since the start of last week.

Von Bach and Swakoppoort dams, both in the Okahandja area, received inflows of 3.1 million cubic metres and 1.7 million cubic metres, respectively, over the past week, NamWater also reported.

Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, from which water is supplied to Windhoek, stored a combined quantity of 52.6 million cubic metres of water on Monday, compared to total contents of about 31 million cubic metres a year ago and 48.1 million cubic metres at the start of last week.

The main current dam levels reported on Monday, with the dams' readings at the corresponding time a year ago in brackets, are:

Swakoppoort 37.5% (39.8%)

Von Bach 35.3% (11%)

Omatako 27.8% (1%)

Hardap 22.2% (12.8%)

Neckartal 81.7% (84%)

Naute 44.2% (40.5%)

Oanob 32.8% (43%)

Dreihuk 4.4% (empty)

Otjivero Main 3.3% (4.8%)

Otjivero Silt 2.5% (2.2%)

Tilda Viljoen 0% (6.7%)

Daan Viljoen 9.8% (5.7%)

Olushandja 53.7% (38%)

Friedenau 45.8% (55.6%)

Goreangab 100.5% (100%).