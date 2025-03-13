Namibia: Dam Levels Rise in South, Central Namibia

12 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Dam levels in central and southern Namibia have risen over the past week, with the Naute, Neckartal and Von Bach dams receiving the biggest inflows of water since the start of last week.

An inflow of more than nine million cubic metres of water into Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop was recorded during the past week, the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) reported in its weekly update on the country's dam levels on Monday.

Neckartal Dam, also near Keetmanshoop, received an inflow of about 6.2 million cubic metres of water since the start of last week.

Von Bach and Swakoppoort dams, both in the Okahandja area, received inflows of 3.1 million cubic metres and 1.7 million cubic metres, respectively, over the past week, NamWater also reported.

Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, from which water is supplied to Windhoek, stored a combined quantity of 52.6 million cubic metres of water on Monday, compared to total contents of about 31 million cubic metres a year ago and 48.1 million cubic metres at the start of last week.

The main current dam levels reported on Monday, with the dams' readings at the corresponding time a year ago in brackets, are:

Swakoppoort 37.5% (39.8%)

Von Bach 35.3% (11%)

Omatako 27.8% (1%)

Hardap 22.2% (12.8%)

Neckartal 81.7% (84%)

Naute 44.2% (40.5%)

Oanob 32.8% (43%)

Dreihuk 4.4% (empty)

Otjivero Main 3.3% (4.8%)

Otjivero Silt 2.5% (2.2%)

Tilda Viljoen 0% (6.7%)

Daan Viljoen 9.8% (5.7%)

Olushandja 53.7% (38%)

Friedenau 45.8% (55.6%)

Goreangab 100.5% (100%).

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.