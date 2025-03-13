Namibia: National Youth Council in Crisis Amid Ministerial Inaction

The minister of sport, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero, and minister of finance and public enterprises Iipumbu Shiimi have allegedly failed to properly act on a forensic report detailing maladministration at the National Youth Council (NYC) and communicate the findings to the board.

A leaked investigative report dated 8 March 2024 was provided to Tjongarero and Shiimi.

Sources say a lack of ministerial intervention has been cited as a key factor in the ongoing infighting at the NYC, with concerns mounting over alleged maladministration and corruption within the institution. In March 2024, NYC director Calista Schwartz-Gowases was suspended with full renumeration.

Tjongarero and Shiimi have been approached for comment but have yet to respond.

The report detailed governance failures, corruption and the systematic weakening of the NYC's operational structures.

STALLED INVESTIGATIONS

Despite the gravity of the findings, reliable sources have confirmed that the outcome of the investigation was never communicated to the previous NYC board.

"We have never seen it. These are ministerial reports. Only [Tjongarero] and Shiimi saw it.

We never got feedback from [Tjongarero] as well," said a former NYC board member, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In December 2023, the Special Investigation Committee was formed to probe NYC governance issues comprising three representatives from the sport and youth ministry, two from the finance and public enterprises ministry, and an independent legal expert.

The investigation commenced on 22 January 2024 and hearings were completed on 24 January 2024.

"I am the one who authorised the investigation into the matter and we were supposed to implement those recommendations and then politics got involved. It is a pity," said the executive director in the ministry of sport and youth, Erastus Haitengela, in an interview with The Namibian yesterday.

According to findings from the report, infighting, a lack of policies, weak systems and failure to follow procedure have resulted in maladministration, financial mismanagement and allegations of corruption at the NYC.

The report states that these issues have led to non-compliance with the National Youth Council Act, the Public Enterprises Governance Act and the Public Procurement Act.

The report further says poor oversight, unapproved operational policies and weak internal controls - evidenced by an adverse audit opinion in the 2019/20 National Youth Council Audit Report - have exacerbated the crisis.

"Disciplinary processes should be instituted against the director and executive chairperson for misconduct and failure to comply with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

This might be preceded by the suspension of both officials to ensure an unhindered disciplinary investigation.

In an event where both the executive chairperson and director are suspended, the minister of sport, youth and national service in consultation with the minister of finance and public enterprises, are to appoint an experienced and skilled caretaker director from outside the current executive team in order to ensure a smooth disciplinary process and continuity of operations," the report reads.

Popular Democratic Movement Youth League secretary general Julia Nekwaya yesterday said after the investigation, Tjongarero should have shared the report with the board.

"Instead, she refused to share the report, causing the former board to commission their own investigation, resulting in duplicated expenditure.

The minister then proceeded to remove that former board from office that sought to ensure that [Schwartz-Gowases] faces accountability, and installed one that cancelled the commissioned investigation. Ultimately, one can only hope that there is accountability in the end, and that the incoming minister of youth makes it a priority to objectively intervene," Nekwaya said.

Schwartz-Gowases confirmed yesterday that she was not briefed on the details of the report until yesterday, when it was shared with her by The Namibian.

"We requested the same report from honourable Shiimi, however he responded that it is a confidential document, exclusive for their office's use," Schwartz-Gowases said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the interim NYC board appointed by Tjongarero, Beverly Silas-Garas, said Schwartz-Gowases has been on suspension for 11 months without being formally charged or subjected to a disciplinary process.

"Upon assuming office, the interim board identified several irregularities surrounding both her suspension and the procurement of the legal service provider engaged to initiate and oversee her disciplinary process. As a result, the interim board resolved to put the legal proceedings on hold, ensuring that due process is followed," Silas-Garas said.

She said Schwartz-Gowases has been granted the opportunity to respond to the allegations against her.

"However, to provide a comprehensive and informed reply, she has formally requested access to her work emails, cellphone and laptop. In light of this, I instructed the relevant staff members to facilitate her access to the necessary documents to enable her to exercise this right effectively.

It is important to note that Ms Schwartz-Gowases remains restricted from physically accessing the NYC premises," Silas-Garas said.

MINISTER'S INVOLVEMENT

A separate report seen by The Namibian accuses Tjongarero of continuously interfering in the administration and affairs of the NYC.

"From a legal and ethical standpoint, the minister's decisions have led to costly and time-consuming legal challenges, such as the court case scheduled for 20 February 2025. These legal battles divert resources and attention away from the council's primary mission of coordinating youth development initiatives," the report reads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the report states that Tjongarero's biased actions have negatively impacted staff morale, leading to discontent and low morale among staff members, which affects productivity and the overall work environment within NYC.

"The minister's decisions cannot be trusted because she is conflicted, compromised and biased.

Her actions have consistently favoured the suspended director at the expense of the institution's integrity and governance.

By repeatedly intervening in the council's affairs, the minister has demonstrated a clear conflict of interest, compromising her ability to make impartial decisions," it states.

DEMAND FOR REINSTATEMENT

On Monday, Schwartz-Gowases - through her lawyers Shipindo and Associates - demanded her reinstatement within seven days, citing that her suspension was unlawful from the onset as she was not afforded the prerequisite procedural fairness.

"We hereby demand for the immediate reinstatement of our client to her position as director of the NYC. Furthermore, our client requires full access to her office and relevant records, as is necessary for her to properly exercise her right of reply," a letter addressed to the NYC interim board reads.